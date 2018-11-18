DETROIT -- Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson was ruled out of the rest of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

The rookie, who has been one of the Lions' most dynamic players this season, injured the knee on a run where he started heading right, saw defenders and cut all the way back to the left side of the field before being tackled near the sideline for a 3-yard gain.

Johnson got up, went to the sidelines and was immediately looked at by Lions staff, first on the bench and then on the medical table behind the bench before heading to the locker room for further examination.

The sideline reporter on Fox's broadcast said as Johnson left for the locker room, "When he left the field and got in the privacy of the tunnel it looked like he was tearing up. He was obviously in a lot of pain," and that, "Earlier in the game, he was showing physical signs of distress."

Johnson entered Sunday's game with 103 carries for 554 yards and two touchdowns along with 30 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. Prior to the injury, Johnson had 15 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 10 yards against the Panthers.

With Johnson out, the Lions have Theo Riddick, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner as running back options.