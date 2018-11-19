        <
        >

          Right knee injury ends Chargers DT Corey Liuget's season

          12:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury, according to coach Anthony Lynn.

          Liuget suffered a torn quad tendon in the first half of Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos and did not return.

          The Florida native had been playing well since returning from a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. In five games this season he had 14 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks.

          The Chargers already lost Denzel Perryman for the year with a knee injury, so losing Liuget is another blow to the Bolts' ability to stop the run defensively.

          Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.

