Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury, according to coach Anthony Lynn.

Liuget suffered a torn quad tendon in the first half of Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos and did not return.

The Florida native had been playing well since returning from a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. In five games this season he had 14 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Chargers already lost Denzel Perryman for the year with a knee injury, so losing Liuget is another blow to the Bolts' ability to stop the run defensively.

Information from ESPN's Eric D. Williams was used in this report.