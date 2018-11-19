The Los Angeles Rams activated kick returner Pharoh Cooper from injured reserve on Monday and placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp on IR in a corresponding move.

Cooper, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last season after averaging a league-best 27.4 yards on kick returns, suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders.

Cooper underwent surgery for his injury and was placed on IR. He handled both kickoff and punt returns for the Rams, but Los Angeles has split his duties in his absence with Blake Countess handling the majority of kickoff returns and JoJo Natson handling most punt returns.

Rams coach Sean McVay has said that if Cooper is active Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, he will take over kick-return duties but Natson will continue to return punts.

Kupp tore his ACL in the Rams' Week 10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.