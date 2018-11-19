Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday that the team is supporting wide receiver Michael Gallup, whose brother died by suicide.

"We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide and just wanted to leave it at that," Garrett told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday. "Obviously a very personal matter. We're all behind Michael and supporting him and his family, and this is a very challenging time for him. We'll take it moment by moment, day by day and give him all of our love and all of our support."

The mood was muted in the Cowboys' locker room following their 22-19 win against the Atlanta Falcons when word of Gallup's brother's death filtered through the locker room. Gallup was spotted in a side room being consoled by wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal. He remained in Atlanta on Sunday.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after the game said "we've had a tragedy" -- not to a player or member of the organization but to a family member. He did not disclose more information.

Gallup grew up in Monroe, Georgia, about an hour from Atlanta, and Sunday's game was a homecoming of sorts. He finished the game with one catch, a 10-yarder on third down on the Cowboys' winning drive.

Gallup is among a family of eight children with six adopted, including himself.