          Chiefs, Rams meet in possibly high-scoring, Super Bowl-preview

          play
          Mahomes and Goff open up about their high-powered offenses (3:17)

          Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff discuss their electric offenses leading up to their big matchup on Monday Night Football. (3:17)

          7:00 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Points? Both teams are averaging over 33 points per game. Stars? How about MVP candidates Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. In what could be a Super Bowl preview, it's Chiefs-Rams from the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

          About that scoring

          Moving from Mexico

          This game was originally to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. But, after concerns over poor playing conditions, the game was moved last week from Mexico City to Los Angeles.

          For the Chiefs, Rams and the NFL, this move leaves hurt feelings and missed opportunities, writes Alden Gonzalez.

          Honors

          Large parts of California, including Ventura County, where the Rams' facility is based, have been devastated by wildfires. The Rams are providing tickets to first-responders to Monday's game.

          Before preparations for the Chiefs game, the Rams did their best to rally their Southern California fans after the fires and a mass shooting took its toll on the community, writes Lindsey Thiry.

