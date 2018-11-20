Points? Both teams are averaging over 33 points per game. Stars? How about MVP candidates Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. In what could be a Super Bowl preview, it's Chiefs-Rams from the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
About that scoring
The Chiefs-Rams over/under is the highest in more than 30 years 💰 pic.twitter.com/FJQiB0yCdy— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 19, 2018
Andy Reid and Sean McVay have created some absolute monsters on offense this season 🔬 pic.twitter.com/PxvU02PtEa— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 19, 2018
Moving from Mexico
This game was originally to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. But, after concerns over poor playing conditions, the game was moved last week from Mexico City to Los Angeles.
For the Chiefs, Rams and the NFL, this move leaves hurt feelings and missed opportunities, writes Alden Gonzalez.
Honors
Large parts of California, including Ventura County, where the Rams' facility is based, have been devastated by wildfires. The Rams are providing tickets to first-responders to Monday's game.
Rams and Chiefs players and coaches will wear these hats tonight during MNF to honor the first responders who worked through the tragedies that recently struck the greater LA area. https://t.co/tcqA1YI1vR pic.twitter.com/2taV9mGYkd— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 19, 2018
Before preparations for the Chiefs game, the Rams did their best to rally their Southern California fans after the fires and a mass shooting took its toll on the community, writes Lindsey Thiry.