LOS ANGELES -- Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs became the first player since 1961 to have at least seven rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns in his team's first 11 games.

Hall of Famer Lenny Moore was the last player to do so, and he reached the mark 57 years ago for the Baltimore Colts.

Hunt scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first half of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.