Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck exited early Monday after injuring his right leg in a 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators.

While chasing the puck late in the first period, Trocheck got entangled near the boards and landed awkwardly. Play was stopped for several minutes while trainers attended to Trocheck, who was carted off on a stretcher.

"We don't know the extent of the injury. We know it's not going to be a short-term thing," coach Bob Boughner said after the game. "He's going to be reassessed, but he's coming back with us to Tampa Bay and then home to South Florida."

This season, Trocheck has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 17 games for the Panthers. Last season, he had a career-best 75 points (31 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games.