Samson Ebukam tips Patrick Mahomes' pass in the air, intercepts it and returns it 25 yards for the score, his second defensive TD of the game. (0:41)

LOS ANGELES -- Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be all about offense.

Then the Rams' defense showed up.

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam and defensive tackle Aaron Donald wreaked havoc for Patrick Mahomes, as the Rams scored 21 points on turnovers through three quarters and defeated the Chiefs 54-51 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Ebukam also delivered pressure that resulted in two late interceptions thrown by Mahomes, one to Marcus Peters and another to Lamarcus Joyner.

The Rams' 21 points off turnovers were as many as the Chiefs had allowed all season.

The Chiefs also scored a defensive touchdown when defensive end Allen Bailey returned a fumble 2 yards for a score.

The three defensive touchdowns were the most in a single game since Week 6 of 2017, when the New Orleans Saints (three) and Detroit Lions (one) combined for four, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Monday night's high-scoring contest accounted for the most combined points in any game this season.

Ebukam recorded the first fumble recovery and interception of his career, and he returned both for touchdowns. A second-year pro from Eastern Washington University, Ebukam became only the third player in Monday Night Football history with multiple defensive touchdowns in a game, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. He joins the Seattle Seahawks' Andre Dyson in 2005 and the Miami Dolphins' Dick Anderson in 1973.

Ebukam became the first player since sacks became official in 1982 with a sack, interception and multiple touchdowns in a single game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Entering Monday night's game, Donald had not recorded a strip sack. Then the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded two against Mahomes, who previously had not lost a fumble in his career.

In the second quarter, Donald strip-sacked Mahomes and Ebukam scooped up the ball and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 23-17 lead late in the first half.

In the third quarter, Donald once again strip-sacked Mahomes. Four plays later, quarterback Jared Goff scored on a 7-yard run, and the Rams led 30-23.

Later in the third, Ebukam tipped a Mahomes pass to himself, then rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown, as 77,072 fans in the Coliseum roared to their feet as the Rams went up 40-30.

The Chiefs got into the defensive-scoring action in the fourth quarter, when outside linebacker Justin Houston strip-sacked Goff, and defensive end Bailey returned the fumble 2 yards to give the Chiefs a 44-40 lead with 11:07 remaining in the game.