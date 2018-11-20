A game that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff fittingly called "four quarters of craziness" earned multiple entries in the NFL record book as the Rams won an epic battle with the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51.

The highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history saw a back-and-forth battle that ended with the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to score 50 or more points and lose.

The 105 combined points -- which blew past the lofty over-under of 64 set by sportsbooks -- was the third-highest total ever for an NFL game, surpassed only by the Washington Redskins over the New York Giants 72-41 in 1966, and the Cincinnati Bengals over the Cleveland Browns 58-48 in 2004.

"It was a whirlwind," said Rams coach Sean McVay. "I feel like I might need a couple beverages to relax tonight. But it was great. This is what you love so much about the game.''

Among other notable numbers:

-- It was the fourth time this season a team lost when scoring 40 or more points, the most such instances in a season in the Super Bowl era.

-- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first to throw six TD passes in a Monday night game.

-- Goff threw for 413 yards and had a QB rating of 117.1, but Mahomes topped him with 478 yards and a 117.6 rating.

-- Mahomes is the first player with five passing touchdowns and five turnovers in a game since Gus Frerotte in 2000.

-- The Chiefs are averaging more points per game in losses (45.5) than in wins (34.8) this season.

-- Rams LB Samson Ebukam is the first player since sacks became official in 1982 to record a sack, interception and multiple touchdowns in a single game.

-- Rams TE Gerald Everett was an unlikely hero, scoring the Rams' final two touchdowns, with all three of his catches coming in the fourth quarter. He had had only three fourth-quarter catches in his first 26 career games.

-- Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill topped all receivers with 215 yards (two TDs), becoming the first KC player with a 200-yard receiving game since Stephone Paige on Sep. 17, 1990.

-- There were 14 combined touchdowns in this game. The Buffalo Bills have scored 13 touchdowns all season.