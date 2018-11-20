The Denver Broncos have released cornerback Adam Jones, a source told ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

Jones wrote an Instagram post on Tuesday that indicated he had been released but the team has not announced any move.

Jones, 35, appeared in seven games for the Broncos this season, making two starts, and had an interception, three passes defensed and nine tackles. He also returned 10 punts and four kickoffs for the Broncos.

Jones played just five snaps on defense in Sunday's 23-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and just three snaps on special teams. The Broncos used wide receiver River Cracraft to field a punt late in the game instead of Jones, with the Chargers punting deep into Broncos' territory, because coach Vance Joseph said Cracraft was the most reliable option for that at that point in the game.

"(Cracraft) is really sure-handed. It's as simple as that. He was a sure-handed guy. ... When it's backed up like that, we put River in -- or whoever is our most sure-handed returner," Joseph said Monday.