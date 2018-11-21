        <
        >

          Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey lead 1st-year HOF eligibles

          8:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          First-year eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

          In all, 13 defensive players, nine on offense and three coaches -- Jimmy Johnson, Tom Flores and Don Coryell -- made the cut.

          Making it to the semifinals for the first time, although previously eligible, are Flores and linebacker Zach Thomas.

          Already finalists for the hall are contributors Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen, and senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson.

          The 25 modern-day finalists from an original group of 103 will be reduced to 15 on Jan. 3. The selection meeting will be Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta.

          Inductions will be on Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

          The semifinalists:

          Steve Atwater, safety

          Champ Bailey, cornerback

          Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety

          Tony Boselli, tackle

          Isaac Bruce, wide receiver

          LeRoy Butler, safety

          Don Coryell, coach

          Alan Faneca, guard

          Tom Flores, coach

          Tony Gonzalez, tight end

          Torry Holt, wide receiver

          Steve Hutchinson, guard

          Edgerrin James, running back

          Jimmy Johnson, coach

          Ty Law, cornerback

          John Lynch, safety

          Clay Matthews, linebacker

          Kevin Mawae, center/guard

          Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker

          Sam Mills, linebacker

          Ed Reed, safety

          Richard Seymour, defensive lineman

          Zach Thomas, linebacker

          Hines Ward, wide receiver

          Darren Woodson, safety

          ---

          More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices