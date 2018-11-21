MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. -- Authorities say four relatives of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have been wounded in a shooting at an Alabama trailer park.

Al.com reports Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said the cause of the Sunday shooting remains unclear. He said Jermain Dickerson, Tamarius Dickerson and Royald Jones confronted Jahlen Baker at gunpoint in Magnolia Springs. Mack said the Dickersons and Baker are brothers, and Royald Jones is a cousin. Mack said Julio Jones is either a cousin or uncle to the men.

He said Baker was shot in the abdomen and remains in critical condition. The other three were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition or have been released.

Mack said guns and marijuana were recovered at the scene. He said charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jones did not address the shooting specifically or even acknowledge his relation to those involved, saying only, "That's family matters; this is football. That's private."

The Falcons excused Jones from talking to the media following last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, saying he had a family matter to deal with at the time.

When asked Tuesday about maintaining his focus while dealing with a personal matter, Jones said it would not be an issue.

"I never let stuff off the field affect me on the field," Jones said. "I've been doing it for so long. Family issues, things like that, my family's good, everybody's good, so I can come out here and play and do what I need to do to take care of business."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.