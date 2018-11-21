The body of a San Francisco 49ers fan who went missing during a Nov. 12 Monday Night Football game at Levi's Stadium has been found and identified, according to Santa Clara authorities.

Ian Powers, 32, was at the Giants-49ers game when he was separated from his girlfriend and her two children after he went to use the bathroom in the fourth quarter and never returned.

A body was discovered by a group of duck hunters about two miles from Levi's Stadium on Saturday. The Santa Clara County medical examiner identified Powers on Tuesday and listed the cause of death as drowning. The death was ruled an accident.

Surveillance cameras showed Powers leaving the stadium with the game still going on and walking through a parking lot. Police tracked his cellphone and had found his car abandoned.

Powers was an Army veteran from Spokane, Washington.