PITTSBURGH -- Last Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger passed John Elway on the all-time list of game-winning drives with 41. This week, Roethlisberger returns to the stadium where his childhood idol played.

"That's why I wear 7, because of (Elway)," said Roethlisberger, whose 7-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers face the 4-6 Denver Broncos on Sunday in Broncos Stadium at Mile High. "A hero of mine growing up. Anytime you get in the record books, it's humbling and means a lot. When your name is as close to his and you get to pass him, it's just an honor."

Roethlisberger and Elway were tied for sixth on the game-winners list before Roethlisberger laid out for a 1-yard touchdown rush with 5 seconds left to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16.

Growing up in Findlay, Ohio, Roethlisberger admired a legendary foursome of 1980s quarterbacks: Elway, Dan Marino, Joe Montana and Jim Kelly, who's a close family friend now.

Roethlisberger, who was a big 49ers fan but always loved watching Elway in particular, let Elway know in person why he wears No. 7 during one of many pleasant exchanges over the years.

Despite outdistancing Elway in all-time passing yards earlier this year, Roethlisberger knows Elway could do a few things he can't.

"I joked that he could throw a ball through a car wash and it wouldn't get wet," said Roethlisberger, who has 54,267 yards compared to Elway's 51,475. "Just such a big arm. Not really a runner but would run. I think that's kind of been my game. I'm not a running quarterback, but you're not afraid to run and get the yards when you need to. Those kind of things I kind of just mold my game after. I wish my arm was as strong as his, though."

Roethlisberger is 3-5 against Denver during his 15-year career, including road playoff losses in 2012 and 2016. He has 719 combined passing yards in the past two matchups against the Broncos.

The Steelers are riding a six-game winning streak and are 15-1-1 in their past 17 road games. Win or lose, Roethlisberger will savor the moment in Denver.

"Any time you go into a place that's had a legendary type quarterback that I grew up watching, it is kind of special," he said.