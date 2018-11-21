FRISCO, Texas -- Michael Gallup took part in meetings and the walk-through on Wednesday and intends to play in the Dallas Cowboys' game Thursday against the Washington Redskins, four days after learning of the death of his brother.

Gallup was informed about the death in the locker room by his sister after the Cowboys' 22-19 win against the Atlanta Falcons. He remained in Georgia with his family until returning to Texas on Tuesday.

The entire organization has rallied around Gallup, a rookie receiver. Players and coaches kept in contact with Gallup through phone calls and text messages. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his appreciation.

I want to thank my teammates, the Cowboys family, friends & fans for their love and support. It means so much that y'all are here for me and my family during this time. — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) November 20, 2018

"As you go through challenging things I do think getting back to a routine and a structure typically can help us," coach Jason Garrett said. "But we're certainly sensitive to where he's been the last few days and how challenging a time it is for him and his family."

Five years ago quarterback Dak Prescott lost his mother Peggy after a long battle with colon cancer. He played the following week against Texas A&M.

"I know how the game helped me out. It just brings peace and allows me to go out there and be with a group of guys who you know have your back and almost get away from that," Prescott said. "My heart is heavy for him. Don't wish that upon anybody obviously. It's not something you can plan to deal with or say football is going to help you deal with it when the time comes. But I just hope he knows we're all behind him and we all support him and we're going to be there for him."