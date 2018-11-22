        <
          Bears QB Chase Daniel plays solid game in rare start

          Daniel floats pass to Cohen for Bears TD (0:23)

          Chase Daniel throws a 14-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Tarik Cohen. (0:23)

          4:15 PM ET
          • Jeff DickersonESPN Staff Writer
              Dickerson covers the Chicago Bears for ESPN's NFL Nation. He is the co-host of "Dickerson & Hood" on the ESPN Radio national network, and is heard in Chicago on ESPN 1000.
          DETROIT -- Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel proved to be a wise offseason investment.

          Forced into action because of Mitchell Trubisky's right shoulder injury, Daniel, who Chicago signed in March to a two-year deal that included $7 million in guarantees, played a smart, efficient and turnover-free game in the Bears' 23-16 victory over the Lions.

          Making his first NFL regular-season start since 2014, Daniel completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns (106.8 quarterback rating).

          The 32-year-old veteran backup said earlier in the week he "knew the [Matt Nagy] offense like the back of my hand."

          On Thursday, Daniel backed up the talk, and without any help from the running game. The Bears failed to run the ball on either of their two drives that resulted in touchdowns.

          Chicago rushed for only 38 yards as a team.

          Daniel threw both of his touchdown passes to running backs -- Taquan Mizzell and Tarik Cohen -- on balls that traveled at least 10 yards down the field.

          The last NFL quarterback to throw two touchdown passes that traveled 10 or more yards to running backs was the Chargers' Philip Rivers in 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          The Bears felt confident turning to Daniel on short notice -- Chicago became the first team since the 1907 merger to play a Thursday afternoon game following a Sunday night game -- because he spent three years in Kansas City under Nagy.

