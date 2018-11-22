DETROIT -- Ezekiel Ansah has always played well on Thanksgiving Day. Now, he has an NFL record to show for it.

By sacking Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel in the third quarter of Thursday's 23-16 loss to the Bears, Ansah set an NFL record for career Thanksgiving Day sacks with 8½. He passed legendary Dallas defensive lineman Randy White, who had eight.

Ansah played more Thursday than he has in any game since coming back from his shoulder injury against Minnesota on Nov. 4. He had played limited snaps during his first three games back -- but has sacks in four of the five games he has played in this season.

His best Thanksgiving performance came against Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2015 -- when he ended up lined up against Lane Johnson, who was taken one spot ahead of him in the 2013 draft. Ansah had 3½ sacks that day in a 45-14 win over Mark Sanchez and the Eagles, and afterward he called the game "personal."

Ansah entered Thursday averaging 1½ sacks on Thanksgiving.