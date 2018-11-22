        <
          This year, Ezekiel Elliott puts $21 -- not himself -- in Salvation Army kettle

          6:11 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
          DALLAS -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made a $21 donation into the Salvation Army kettle in the end zone after his 16-yard touchdown run on the team's first drive Thursday against the Redskins.

          Two years ago, Elliott jumped into the kettle after a Thanksgiving touchdown run against the Buccaneers.

          That jump earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct flag, although the NFL spared him a fine. Elliott, in turn, pledged $21,000 and encouraged fans to make $21 donations to match his uniform number. The Salvation Army said at the time that it led to a huge influx of donations in the immediate aftermath of the game.

          This time, Elliott -- handed the cash in the end zone by a Cowboys staffer -- was not flagged, with the NFL having since relaxed rules on touchdown celebrations.

