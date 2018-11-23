NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints are thin on receivers heading into Thursday night's game against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

Rookie starter Tre'Quan Smith is inactive because of a minor foot injury. Veteran Brandon Marshall remains inactive after signing with the Saints 10 days ago.

That leaves Michael Thomas, Austin Carr, Keith Kirkwood and Tommylee Lewis as the Saints' top four receivers.

Smith's injury shouldn't be a long-term one. He was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and said he was optimistic that he would be able to able to play.

Smith's absence is disappointing for both the team and the third-round draft pick, as he had a breakout performance this past Sunday, with 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans' 48-7 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Then again, the Saints have proven that they can win without Smith playing a key role, as he had zero targets in their 51-14 rout at Cincinnati in Week 10.

The Saints (9-1) have proven all season that they can make do without many experienced wide receivers. They're one of the highest scoring teams in NFL history, at 37.8 points per game, and Drew Brees is on pace for the highest passer rating in NFL history, at 126.9, despite the fact that they have placed receivers Ted Ginn Jr., Cameron Meredith and Dez Bryant on injured reserve.

Last week, the Eagles were the first defense to focus on taking both Thomas and Saints running back Alvin Kamara out of the passing game by repeatedly double-teaming both. Brees said he went to the young receivers on the sideline and told them, "You guys are the matchups. The ball's coming to you. So get ready. We're gonna have a big day."

Sure enough, Smith had a breakout game, Carr caught his first career TD pass, and Kirkwood caught three passes for 33 yards in the first quarter in just his second NFL game.

Thursday night's game will be a particularly important audition for Kirkwood, an undrafted rookie out of Temple, if he wants to prove that he should remain ahead of Marshall in New Orleans' pecking order. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has impressed the past two weeks since being promoted from the practice squad, with a total of five catches for 78 yards.