Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams stayed back in Dallas for X-rays on his ribs, which came back negative, coach Jay Gruden said Friday.
Williams had been taken to a hospital after the team's 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
He got hit in the chest during the game and had to miss one play, but he returned the following series.
The six-time Pro Bowl player returned to the lineup against the Cowboys after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb.
