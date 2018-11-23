        <
          X-rays on Trent Williams' ribs negative, Redskins' Jay Gruden says

          11:09 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams stayed back in Dallas for X-rays on his ribs, which came back negative, coach Jay Gruden said Friday.

          Williams had been taken to a hospital after the team's 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

          He got hit in the chest during the game and had to miss one play, but he returned the following series.

          The six-time Pro Bowl player returned to the lineup against the Cowboys after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

