The Carolina Panthers are listing leading receiver Devin Funchess as doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks but might be getting receiver Torrey Smith back for the game.

Funchess, who leads the Panthers with 516 yards, hasn't practiced this week because of a back injury. Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that there is a "little glimmer" that Funchess will be able to play for the Panthers (6-4), who have lost two straight games.

Smith is officially listed as questionable but Rivera said he is "pretty confident" that Smith will be able to return after missing the past four games with a knee injury. He has been a limited participant in practice this week.

If Funchess can't play, it will be just the second game he will have missed in his NFL career. He also missed a game in 2016, his second season.

Funchess has the most receptions among Panthers wide receivers with 41, which is second on the team behind running back Christian McCaffery's 71 catches. He also has three touchdown receptions.