FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has missed three of the past four games due to an injured back, said that he is returning to action for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets.

"Definitely ready to get back there. I'm good to go," an upbeat Gronkowski said Friday after practice. "I'm excited to be back out there with the team, and excited to get back out there on Sundays and play some ball."

With the Patriots coming off their bye, and Gronkowski's last game action having been Oct. 29 against the Buffalo Bills, it will have been 27 days since he last played.

"I feel good. I'm ready to play. That's all," Gronkowski said. "I had a lot of good people to work hard with, do exercises, get everything back right and just keep on grinding every day so I can get back out there with my teammates. And that's what it will be on Sunday."

Asked if he was dealing with back spasms, he said, "I don't even know what it was. I just had to fix it."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had previously acknowledged that the Patriots didn't want Gronkowski to travel on the team plane for a Oct. 21 road game against the Bears, due to his back.

Gronkowski then played the next week -- a road game against the Bills -- before he was shut down for the next two games, against the Green Bay Packers (home) and Tennessee Titans (away). Gronkowski traveled with the team to the Titans game and watched from the sideline.

Asked on Friday how worried he is about his back, Gronkowski said, "I'm not worried at all. Just feel good and I'm excited for the game Sunday."

In seven games this season, Gronkowski has totaled 29 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown. The lone touchdown came in the season opener, which highlights how long the scoring drought has been for Gronkowski.

Gronkowski's return should be a boost to a Patriots offense that practiced Friday without quarterback Tom Brady, who had been limited in practices earlier this week after the team added him to its injury report (knee).

Brady, who was present at the team's facility earlier on Friday, did not hold his scheduled news conference. He is still expected to play Sunday against the Jets.

Gronkowski and Brady, who missed Friday's practice because of an illness, were both officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game.