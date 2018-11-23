        <
        >

          If Bengals' A.J. Green is out, Damarious Randall vows Browns victory

          5:12 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Browns, Cleveland sports since 1998
            • Previously worked at Fox Sports Ohio, AOL Fanhouse, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
            • Cleveland native, proud father of two daughters
            Follow on Twitter

          Safety Damarious Randall believes the Cleveland Browns will win Sunday if Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green can't play.

          In fact, Randall put his belief in blunt terms when speaking to several Cleveland-area media outlets Friday.

          "If they don't have A.J., they're getting their ass beat," Randall told reporters.

          His reason?

          "The offense doesn't score a lot of points when A.J. isn't on the field," Randall said. "So obviously losing a guy like that sucks for definitely the whole entire offense because he's one of those generational type of players."

          Green has missed two games with a toe injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

          "I hope he plays," Randall said. "To make the game more interesting."

          Green has played in 13 games against the Browns, winning 10; he has 62 receptions for 952 yards and seven touchdowns in his career against Cleveland.

          The Browns (3-6-1) travel to Cincinnati (5-5) with 25 road losses in a row, one shy of the NFL record. The Browns also have not won two games in a row since November 2014.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices