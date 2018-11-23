Safety Damarious Randall believes the Cleveland Browns will win Sunday if Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green can't play.

In fact, Randall put his belief in blunt terms when speaking to several Cleveland-area media outlets Friday.

"If they don't have A.J., they're getting their ass beat," Randall told reporters.

His reason?

"The offense doesn't score a lot of points when A.J. isn't on the field," Randall said. "So obviously losing a guy like that sucks for definitely the whole entire offense because he's one of those generational type of players."

Green has missed two games with a toe injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

"I hope he plays," Randall said. "To make the game more interesting."

Green has played in 13 games against the Browns, winning 10; he has 62 receptions for 952 yards and seven touchdowns in his career against Cleveland.

The Browns (3-6-1) travel to Cincinnati (5-5) with 25 road losses in a row, one shy of the NFL record. The Browns also have not won two games in a row since November 2014.