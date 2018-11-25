CINCINNATI -- Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall gave his former coach a game ball on Sunday.

Randall presented Hue Jackson with the ball after Randall had intercepted Andy Dalton in the second quarter of the Browns game against the Bengals.

DAMARIOUS RANDALL WITH THE TAKEAWAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/YWaYezuNfh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018

Randall's interception came on the second play after the Browns had taken a 21-0 lead. He immediately ran out of bounds, and found himself face to face with Jackson on the Bengals sideline.

Randall handed the ball to Jackson, who took it and then patted Randall on the helmet.

Jackson spent two-plus seasons as Browns coach before being fired on Oct. 29. The Bengals hired him soon after as a special assistant.

On Friday, Randall had vowed that the Browns would beat the Bengals if receiver A.J. Green didn't play. Green is out with a toe injury, and the Browns scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.