        <
        >

          Damarious Randall gives ball to Hue Jackson after pick

          2:48 PM ET
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Browns, Cleveland sports since 1998
            • Previously worked at Fox Sports Ohio, AOL Fanhouse, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
            • Cleveland native, proud father of two daughters
            Follow on Twitter

          CINCINNATI -- Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall gave his former coach a game ball on Sunday.

          Randall presented Hue Jackson with the ball after Randall had intercepted Andy Dalton in the second quarter of the Browns game against the Bengals.

          Randall's interception came on the second play after the Browns had taken a 21-0 lead. He immediately ran out of bounds, and found himself face to face with Jackson on the Bengals sideline.

          Randall handed the ball to Jackson, who took it and then patted Randall on the helmet.

          Jackson spent two-plus seasons as Browns coach before being fired on Oct. 29. The Bengals hired him soon after as a special assistant.

          On Friday, Randall had vowed that the Browns would beat the Bengals if receiver A.J. Green didn't play. Green is out with a toe injury, and the Browns scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices