The Colts use some trickery with Jacoby Brissett throwing it to Andrew Luck who goes up and gets hit to convert a fourth down. (0:23)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had the first reception of his seven-year NFL career in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Colts were facing a fourth-and-1 from Miami's 39-yard line when backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett lined up in the shotgun and Luck went out wide left. With Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sliding off Luck to blitz, Brissett fired a pass that Luck had to leap and catch before taking a hard hit from safety Reshad Jones that saw him land on his surgically repaired right shoulder on the 4-yard completion.

BRISSETT TO LUCK!

BRISSETT TO LUCK!

BRISSETT TO LUCK!

BRISSETT TO LUCK! pic.twitter.com/R1oQd4kOP2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2018

Luck is the first Colts quarterback with a reception since Peyton Manning caught a pass for minus-2 yards in 2003, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Luck is also the first NFL player to complete a pass, catch a pass and run the ball on the same drive since 2001.

It was a risky playcall by Colts coach Frank Reich because he put Luck in the position to take an unnecessary hit after he missed last season rehabilitating his right shoulder, which he originally injured in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

This was the second consecutive week that the Colts put Luck in a pass-catching situation. In the second quarter of their Week 11 game against Tennessee, tight end Eric Ebron attempted to throw a pass to Luck, which fell incomplete in the end zone, just out of reach of the quarterback's outstretched hands.