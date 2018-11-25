Philip Rivers breaks the NFL record with 23 straight pass completions to start a game to go along with his three touchdown passes. (1:42)

CARSON, Calif. -- A follower and admirer of NFL all-time records, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers now has one of his own.

With a 4-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen, Rivers tied the record of 25 straight completed passes against the Arizona Cardinals. Rivers went 25-of-25 for 224 yards to start the game, with three touchdown passes.

However, his attempt to break the record fell at the feet of running back Austin Ekeler midway through the third quarter, as Rivers was under pressure.

Rivers shares the record with Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who strung together 25 straight completions over a two-game period against the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans in 2015.

The record for consecutive completions to start a game was 22 by Mark Brunell in 2006.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Rivers averaged just 4.6 air yards on his passes, but he did have two completions of 20-plus yards.

Rivers threw 24 of his 25 completions from within the pocket.

He finished the day 28-of-29 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters before being lifted for backup Geno Smith with Los Angeles comfortably leading Arizona 42-10.

The Chargers would go on to win by a score of 45-10, improving to 8-3.

Rivers also set the record for the highest completion percentage in a game (96.6 percent) in NFL history (minimum 20 passes).