The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles in favor of Cody Kessler on Monday.
The move came hours after the team also made a change at offensive coordinator, firing Nathaniel Hackett.
Bortles passed for just 127 yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars' seventh straight defeat. The week before, Bortles posted a season low with 104 yards passing during a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers; the Jaguars blew a 16-point lead in that game.
Bortles signed a three-year extension last offseason but has struggled in 2018, throwing 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Bortles, who was benched in a game against the Houston Texans last month, is completing 60.4 percent of his passes, but his 6.97 yards per attempt ranks 29th in the NFL.
Kessler started eight games as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns in 2016.
The Jaguars (3-8) will face the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) next weekend.