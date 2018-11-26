ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Matt Patricia announced Monday.

Jones suffered the injury to his right knee against Chicago on Nov. 11 and then went to get a second opinion less than a week later, a source told ESPN. He missed both the Carolina game on Nov. 18 and the Bears game on Thanksgiving before being placed on injured reserve Monday.

Jones finishes the season with 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

With Jones out, the Lions will now use Kenny Golladay as the No. 1 receiver. The Lions will continue to use a combination of Bruce Ellington and TJ Jones opposite Golladay. Andy Jones has been the team's No. 4 receiver since Marvin Jones' injury.

With Jones out, the Lions also have used Theo Riddick in the slot.

Initially, prior to the second opinion, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported that Jones had a bone bruise but the ACL and MCL were intact. Patricia declined to give more information about Jones' injury.

Since the beginning of the year, the Lions have lost both their 1,000-yard receivers from 2017. Detroit traded Golden Tate to Philadelphia last month and now Jones has been put on injured reserve.

"We're a month past the other [Tate] issue and we're just working. Obviously we'll adapt and whatever we got to do as far as the latest injuries, whatever they are at any position," Patricia said. "We just gotta figure it out, roll with the next guy in there and see how it goes so again. We can't look back on those situations."

To replace Jones on the roster, the Lions signed LB Nicholas Grigsby from the practice squad.