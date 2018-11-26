OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is seeing a hip specialist Monday in order to get clearance to practice this week.

Flacco hasn't suited up since injuring his right hip Nov. 4 against the Steelers, and the initial diagnosis was three to four weeks of rest. The concern is Flacco could dislocate his hip if he returns too soon.

"[The hip] has to be strong and stable," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "There is no big tear in there. The hip has to be strong and not agitated for Joe to be able to protect himself. That's the concern. It's Joe's safety."

Rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson has won both of his first two NFL starts in replacing Flacco. After Sunday's 34-17 victory over the Raiders, Harbaugh said he wouldn't divulge his starting quarterback heading into the upcoming game at Atlanta.

Harbaugh was asked if he believes in the notion that a player doesn't lose his starting job because of an injury.

"So, we're going to go back to junior high clichés," Harbaugh said. "We'll do what gives us the best chance to win. Period. End of conversation."

Flacco, 33, has missed only eight games in his 11-year career. In his absence, Jackson has totaled 190 yards rushing, the most in a quarterback's first two starts in the Super Bowl era, in wins over the Bengals and Raiders.

This is the first time in Harbaugh's 11 seasons in Baltimore there has been a debate about the starting quarterback. Harbaugh indicated he will get input from others about who should start, but it's ultimately his call.

"I don't think there is anybody in better position to make the decision than the head coach," Harbaugh said. "I feel very, very confident that I have a good handle on it, understand the team and what we need to do."

If Flacco is cleared this week, Harbaugh didn't rule out using both Flacco and Jackson significantly during games.

"Everything is on the table," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens (6-5) are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Baltimore is looking to end a three-year postseason drought, which could save Harbaugh's job.