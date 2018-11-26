INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have placed tight end Jack Doyle on injured reserve, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Doyle suffered a kidney injury when he took a hard hit in the second half of Sunday's victory over Miami. He left the game momentarily, returned and played several more snaps before exiting for good. Reich said he received a text Sunday night that Doyle, 28, was admitted to the hospital and having a procedure done on his kidney.

"The prognosis is good, but we're going to have to place him on injured reserve," Reich said. "We've been in communication with him. We're expecting him to be released from the hospital soon."

This is the second time the Colts have lost a player for the season due to a kidney injury since November 2015. Quarterback Andrew Luck suffered a season-ending lacerated kidney in the fourth quarter against Denver on Nov. 8, 2015.

"Obviously when you start talking about having a kidney injury you don't like the sound of that," Reich said. "But can't emphasize enough the prognosis is good. I'm sure whatever degree it was, it'll work itself out over time. But it is a physical game, there's no getting around it. Every player knows that part of the risk. I put it in context that there are a lot of other jobs out there in the world that are dangerous. ... Certainly this injury was unfortunate for Jack, but he'll be fine."

Doyle, a Pro Bowler last season and one of Luck's favorite targets, also missed five games earlier this season with a hip injury. His 2018 season will end with him having 26 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts are 5-1 with Doyle playing and just 1-4 without him.

Doyle's injury comes at a time when the Colts are hurting at his position. Fellow tight ends Erik Swoope (knee), Mo Alie-Cox (calf) and Ryan Hewitt (ankle) all missed Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Eric Ebron has been the primary tight end for the Colts, with 44 receptions for 508 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns this season.

Reich said he hopes at have at least one of the injured tight ends back for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

"They've been making good progress," Reich said. "We're going to be optimistic and evaluate if we have to make a move. Too early to determine that."