HOUSTON -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler missed the second half of Monday's 34-17 loss to the Houston Texans while he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Butler was missed, as the Titans trailed by two touchdowns entering the half and needed a strong defensive performance in the second. Cornerback LeShaun Sims replaced Butler.

The injury occurred after Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a 7-yard pass to wideout Keke Coutee. Butler remained down on the turf, then sat up as the Titans training staff tended to him.

He went into the locker room with the team at halftime and was listed as questionable when the team came back out to start the second half.

Sims remained in the game into the fourth quarter.

Butler signed with the Titans in the offseason after spending four years with the New England Patriots.