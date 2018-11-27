Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt reacts to the Texans' win over the Titans and Watt says this win was for owner Bob McNair, who died last Friday. (1:19)

HOUSTON -- Before the Houston Texans took the field on Monday night, the team honored owner and founder Bob McNair, who died on Friday, with a video tribute and performance of "Amazing Grace."

And after the game, defensive end J.J. Watt dedicated the Texans' 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans to McNair.

"All he wanted for Houston was a winner," Watt told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "All he wanted for us every week was a winner, and tonight that was for him. We're glad we could get one in his stadium, in his building, and I believe he was watching. So that one was for you, Mr. McNair."

In the locker room after the game, Texans coach Bill O'Brien gave Cal McNair, Bob's son and the team's chairman and chief operating officer, the game ball in honor of his father.

"We had a great man who owned this team, who founded this team," O'Brien told his team in the locker room. "Bob McNair passed away, and that game right there is Houston Texans football right there. And that was for Bob McNair."

The team cheered for Cal McNair after he was handed the game ball.

"He loved you guys," Cal said. "He's loved being around you, coming to practice, coming to games, being around you as much as he did. And he is watching from above. So, thank you guys."

O'Brien said that since Bob McNair died, the team has talked a lot about him in the locker room and what he meant to the city of Houston.

"I think these players, even the younger who didn't have a chance to know him very well, I think everybody understood from the veteran players what Bob meant to this organization," O'Brien said. "They handled it the right way, and that was a good win and a tribute to Bob McNair. We gave the game ball to Cal because we felt like as a team that win was for Bob right there."

For Watson, honoring Bob and the McNair family was especially important to him because of how much they have meant to his family in the two seasons he has been in Houston.

"The McNair family is special to us," Watson said. "This night -- and every game, really -- is for the McNair family. I know he's watching over us, and we're going to make sure that we make him proud."