FRISCO, Texas -- There's a lot to like about the New Orleans Saints' offense, from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, as well as the offensive line.

DeMarcus Lawrence was asked Tuesday if New Orleans has the best line the Dallas Cowboys have faced this season. The Pro Bowl defensive end wasn't sure -- he won't play against the Saints (10-1) until Thursday night -- but he said the Cowboys defensive line has been "talked up" too.

"They're going to have to match our intensity," Lawrence said. "S---, for 60 minutes straight. If you hit a m-----f----- in the mouth and then they ain't doing what they're regularly doing, putting up 50 points, they start to get a little distressed. Now you got them where you want them at, and then you f---ing choke their ass out."

Lawrence leads the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks as well as 25 quarterback pressures and 10 tackles for loss. He nabbed his first career interception during a Thanksgiving win against the Washington Redskins.

Lawrence had positive things to say about a Saints offense that leads the NFL in points per game (37.2) and is fifth in yards per game (416.6). Brees has been sacked just 10 times in 11 games.

"They're like a Madden team," he said.

The Cowboys (6-5) allow 19.3 points per game, which is third best in the NFL, and give up 331.1 yards per game, which is ranked seventh. They have not allowed more than 28 points in a game this season.

"We're going to have the opportunity to show what we are about in a really big game," linebacker Jaylon Smith said.