NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler was removed from Monday's loss to the Houston Texans and placed in the concussion protocol after suffering a stinger, coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday.

Editor's Picks Titans' playoff hopes plummet over the course of two snaps The Titans were stuffed on 4th and 1 and after turning it over on downs, the Texans' Lamar Miller made them pay with a 97-yard TD run.

"One thing with the league and the concussion protocol, when you report a stinger, they check you for any concussion-like symptoms," Vrabel said. "He initially gets placed in protocol when he gets a stinger, then you progress through. As soon as you get a stinger, you go to see the independent [neurologist]."

Vrabel said they will monitor Butler's injury throughout the week and make sure that he is right before he returns to the field. The stinger that Butler suffered was different from the one that knocked Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota out of the game against the Colts on Nov. 18.

According to Vrabel, Mariota had passed tests and was cleared from concussion protocol during the Colts game, but he was held out for precautionary reasons. Vrabel said Butler was not cleared to return during the game. Both players were injured just before halftime.

Reserve cornerback LeShaun Sims played 39 snaps in place of Butler at cornerback. If Butler is unable to play on Sunday against the Jets, Sims will be asked to step up once again.

Butler signed a five-year contract worth $61 million with the Titans before the season. The 28-year-old cornerback has one interception and six pass breakups this season.

Vrabel said he hopes to get wide receiver Taywan Taylor (turf toe) back this week but doesn't think safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) will be ready to go.