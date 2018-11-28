Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges Monday as part of a plea deal with San Francisco prosecutors to settle his domestic violence case from earlier this year.

Smith, 29, pleaded no contest to violating a court order and false imprisonment and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Smith will be permitted to serve the sentence at an inpatient alcohol and drug treatment center.

Smith also was mandated to attend 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and must complete 25 hours of community service.

He originally faced charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism stemming from a March 3 incident involving his then-fiancée.

He also was arrested twice after that incident, on charges of violating a protective order and for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith's ex-fiancée read a victim's statement at the hearing and said she "may never be the same."

"The victim in this case showed incredible resolve," District Attorney George Gascon told TMZ Sports.

Smith, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012 who had 44 sacks in his first three seasons, has had several run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has previously faced weapons charges that were later reduced.

Smith played nine games for the Oakland Raiders in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.