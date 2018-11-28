Free-agent cornerback Sean Smith tweeted "fair is fair" after he was suspended for the rest of the season by the NFL earlier this week.

As bad as I wanted to play this year, fair is fair and I'll see y'all next year 😩🤷🏾‍♂️....... #2019😎🥳 — Sean Smith (@SeanSMITH24) November 28, 2018

Smith had gone unsigned since he was released early from prison in August after serving five months of his one-year sentence for pleading guilty to a felony assault charge.

Smith, 31, was sentenced to one year in prison and five years' probation when he agreed to plead guilty on March 13 to the felony assault charge. A charge of aggravated battery was dismissed.

Prosecutors said Smith beat his sister's boyfriend after the man tried to intervene in an argument between Smith and his sister. They said he stomped on the man's head, causing "serious bodily injury."

The Oakland Raiders released Smith a day before he formally pleaded guilty.

A veteran of nine seasons, Smith has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs and has 14 career interceptions, 102 passes defensed and 424 tackles.