December begins without a successful Prime-time Parlay having been achieved. If the words "I'm due!" have ever crossed your lips, you will continue to be paying close attention to our little conceit here.

Once again, Prime-time Parlay is all about the best games: Thursday, Sunday and Monday's prime-time games and the top 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET Sunday matchups. Straight-up picks, but you have to hit all seven. Then we calculate how much you would earn for the parlay, using Westgate's money lines.

Via ESPN's Football Power Index, Prime-time Parlay tells you the analytics-based predictions for the meetings of greatest national import, offering the smart picks for the games you'll be watching. (All NFL point spreads and money lines can be found here).

Total payout for Week 13 Prime-time Parlay (selecting all FPI-projected winners in seven games): $587.31 on $100 wager

Money line: Saints -400

FPI projection: Saints win by 4.1 points

We think the Saints are the best team in the NFL. Just how large is the margin between New Orleans and the NFL's worst team, Arizona? We think the Saints would be more than a 21-point favorite on a neutral field over the Cardinals. Of course, the Saints don't play Arizona this week, but the point is that there is only a handful of teams the Saints wouldn't be favored over on the road. And Dallas certainly isn't one of them. -- Seth Walder

Money line: Falcons -115

FPI projection: Falcons win by 2.2 points

Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to wins in the past two weeks as the starting quarterback, but his 32.2 QBR should be a cause for concern. Baltimore has a feisty defense and shines on special teams, but that offense holds it back. At home, Atlanta has the edge. -- Seth Walder

Money line: Patriots -250

FPI projection: Patriots win by 6.1 points

The Patriots haven't been stellar in their past two games -- losing at Tennessee and holding off the Jets -- but the FPI isn't going to move far off its spot on them. After all, do you want to bet against Tom Brady at home? -- Seth Walder

Money line: Steelers -185

FPI projection: Steelers win by 3.0 points

Philip Rivers and the Chargers' offense have been great this season, and far more reliable than Pittsburgh's. But overcoming a cross-country trip may be too much to ask of them in this intriguing AFC showdown. -- Seth Walder

Money line: Eagles -275

FPI projection: Eagles win by 6.2 points

The FPI never believed in the Redskins, despite leading the NFC East, and believes in them even less with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback. Washington's 6-5 record is misleading -- this team is far worse than that. -- Seth Walder

Final Parlay: Saints, Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Eagles

For more from ESPN Analytics, visit the ESPN Analytics Index.