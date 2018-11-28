KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Safety Eric Berry, who hasn't played this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, is returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since training camp.

Berry practiced for the first couple weeks at training camp but not since Aug. 11 because of soreness in his heel. He didn't play in the preseason, but the Chiefs kept him on their active roster when the regular season began in the hope he would be able to play.

Berry could play Sunday against the Raiders in Oakland, but it would be unusual for the Chiefs to utilize someone who has missed so much time after only one week of practice. He would more likely to return Week 14 against the Ravens or Week 15 against the Chargers; both games will be played in Kansas City.

"No idea on that," coach Andy Reid said when asked when Berry might play. "We just want to get him out there and see how he does. ... I think he's as curious as we are to see how he feels.

"We're not forcing him back this week, next week, whenever. I don't care about that. I just want to make sure he's out there."

Berry, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has been at meetings, practices and every game for the Chiefs (9-2), who are beginning the stretch run after their bye week.