THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are anticipating the return of cornerback Aqib Talib when they play the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Rams designated Talib to return from injured reserve earlier this week, and the five-time Pro Bowl pick participated in his first practice on Wednesday since undergoing ankle surgery following a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He did a good job," coach Sean McVay said Thursday. "I think he got more and more comfortable as the practice progressed, which was a positive thing."

McVay said he anticipated that Talib would be activated against the Lions but said that the entirety of his role, including how many snaps he could play, was yet to be determined.

"[That] is something that we're going to continue to evaluate based on the way that his ankle responds," McVay said.

In the offseason, the Rams traded for Talib with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round pick. With the Rams, Talib reunited with Wade Phillips, whose defense he starred in when the Broncos won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

Rams teammates voted Talib a captain at the outset of the season. In three games, he had two pass deflections and a forced fumble.

"His presence out there is such a big boost to our football team," McVay said.