Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt will interview this weekend for the Georgia Tech head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Whisenhunt attended Georgia Tech, which would like to hire someone with NFL experience connected to the school, a source said.

"I'm honored that my name would be mentioned, but right now it's really more about the Steelers," Whisenhunt said Thursday of the Chargers' opponent this week. "I don't have any interest in it being a distraction whatsoever."

Other candidates who could be in the mix are Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Alabama offensive line coach and former Tech player Brent Key and Army coach Jeff Monken, who runs the triple option, which the retiring Paul Johnson has run at the school.

Whisenhunt, 56, has been an NFL head coach with the Arizona Cardinals (2007-'12) and Tennessee Titans (2014-15). He took the Cardinals to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season. He has been the Chargers' offensive coordinator since 2016.

Johnson announced his retirement on Wednesday. He is fourth all time at Georgia Tech with an 82-59 mark.

