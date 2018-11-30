TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a thumb injury, coach Dirk Koetter announced Friday.

"I'm not sure past this week, but DeSean will be out this week," Koetter said.

Bobo Wilson is being called up from the practice squad to replace him, a source told ESPN. Wilson has not been active all season but caught a touchdown against the Panthers in Week 16 last year.

Jackson suffered his injury in Week 11 against the New York Giants but continued to practice and play. He saw a hand specialist in Tampa and sought a second opinion in New York this week. He had difficulty catching the ball in practice.

Koetter also said that weakside linebacker Lavonte David, who suffered a sprained MCL against the Washington Redskins in Week 10, and running back Ronald Jones II, who has missed the past four weeks with a hamstring injury, will both be active.

It's been a frustrating few weeks for Jackson. In addition to the injury and reports that he requested a trade, he and Jameis Winston were just 3-of-8 last week. Koetter said the three of them had a meeting this week.

"We went through the tape on the targets to DeSean where we missed him. You know, you're trying to find common ground," Koetter said.

Koetter added: "We had DeSean open five other times and we didn't get the ball to him. We left a lot of yardage on the table when it came to just Desean on routes that were designed to go to him or where the coverage dictated where it went."