OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Running back Alex Collins' disappointing season is officially over.

The Baltimore Ravens placed Collins on injured reserve Saturday and activated running back Kenneth Dixon, who had been designated to return.

Collins has been dealing with a foot injury and was bumped from the starting role by Gus Edwards, who became the first Baltimore rookie to rush for more than 100 yards in consecutive games since Jamal Lewis did it in 2000.

One of the biggest surprises for the Ravens last season, Collins, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, didn't live up to expectations behind a banged-up offensive line. He ran for 411 yards and seven touchdowns this season after producing 973 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

Collins, after a full practice two days earlier, was inactive last Sunday. He then missed two practices this week after coach John Harbaugh called the injury day to day.

The Ravens will now rely on Edwards, Dixon, Ty Montgomery and Buck Allen.

Dixon was placed on IR with a knee injury after leading the team with 13 carries for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown in the season-opening win against Buffalo.

He missed the 2017 season with a knee injury. As a rookie in 2016, Dixon recorded 382 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 88 carries. He also posted 30 receptions for 162 yards.