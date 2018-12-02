NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will get at least another week to rest his strained right foot. The New York Jets have decided to start backup Josh McCown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to sources.

It will be McCown's third straight start for the Jets (3-8), who hope to snap a five-game losing streak.

Coach Todd Bowles refused on Friday to reveal his choice. A day earlier, he said he'd pick the "healthiest" quarterback to start. That appears to be McCown, based on the injury report.

Darnold, injured Nov. 4 against the Miami Dolphins, was officially questionable after three straight days of limited practice. He shared practice reps with McCown, who suffered minor back and right thumb injuries in last week's start against the New England Patriots.

Unlike Darnold, McCown was able to fully participate in one practice (Friday). As a result, he was cleared and had no status designation on the injury report.

Darnold said he was "hopeful," adding that his right foot felt "really good." However, he acknowledged after Wednesday's practice that his foot was a little sore, but "nothing crazy."

The first-round pick from USC is hoping to end his season on an upswing after midseason struggles. Prior to his injury, Darnold had seven interceptions in three games, increasing his league-leading total to 14. Barring a setback, he should be ready to face the Buffalo Bills next week on the road.

McCown, 39, led the offense to only 23 points in his two starts. He threw for 276 yards last week, the Jets' best passing day in six games.