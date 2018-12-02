TAMPA, Fla. -- Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen reinjured his right foot in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC South game at Tampa Bay and will not return.

The injury appeared to happen on a noncontact move in which Olsen misstepped.

It is the same foot that forced Olsen to miss three games earlier this season and the same one that required surgery last year and kept the 33-year-old out nine games.

Olsen did not have surgery after reinjuring the foot in the opener against Dallas because the pins from last year's surgery kept the bones from completely breaking.

From 2014-16, Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards. His production this season has dropped significantly with Carolina going more to young, dynamic receivers such as DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Olsen had 26 catches for 278 yards and four touchdowns coming into Sunday. He had one catch for 13 yards against Tampa Bay.