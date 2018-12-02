CINCINNATI -- The Denver Broncos likely have lost one of their most decorated players for the remainder of the regular season as cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is believed to have suffered a fractured right fibula against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to team sources.

Harris, who has not missed a regular season game since the 2012 season, was injured with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter. Harris appeared to have been kicked/stepped on on a 7-yard completion from Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel to A.J. Green.

Harris could not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the bench before he was taken to the locker room on a cart. Harris missed two playoff games - the AFC Championship and Super Bowl 50 - with a torn ACL following the 2015 regular season.

But Harris worked feverishly in the next offseason and had played in every game since.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, only linebacker Von Miller has been honored more times in the Broncos defense.

It was part of a difficult day for the team's defense. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (ribs) and linebacker Josey Jewell (ankle) also left the lineup with injuries during the first half while cornerback Tramaine Brock (ribs) and linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) were gameday inactives.

The news of the believed nature of Harris' injury was first reported by 9News.