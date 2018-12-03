SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson suffered a dislocated finger in Sunday's 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but neither he nor coach Pete Carroll sounded overly concerned about Carson missing time.

Carroll wasn't as sure about right guard D.J. Fluker's status after Fluker pulled his hamstring in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

"We don't know how serious it is," Carroll said of Fluker's injury. "We'll have to get all the reports back and all that. It's pretty significant, though. He could feel it. He felt it clearly what it was."

Fluker was slow to get up after suffering the injury and slammed his hand into the turf in frustration before he was helped off the field with a member of the team's medical staff on either side of him.

Fluker, a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2013, has made nine starts in his first season with the Seahawks. Their options to replace him if needed include 2017 second-round pick Ethan Pocic and Jordan Simmons, who started for Fluker in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, when Seattle rushed for a season-high 273 yards.

"I don't know what the extent of his injury is, but I'm praying for him," left tackle Duane Brown said. "He's a big part of our offense and a big part of our team ... Hopefully everything works out for him."

Carson was also injured in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He said his finger required stitches, "but I'm fine."

Carroll said the injury was to Carson's index finger, and "he should be OK, but we've got to wait and see."

Carson, Seattle's leading rusher this season, had a game-high 69 yards on 13 carries Sunday. Rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny added 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Seahawks' backfield also has Mike Davis (four carries, 10 yards) and J.D. McKissic, who was activated off injured reserve this week before Seattle put C.J. Prosise on IR.