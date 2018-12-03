Cam Newton ties his career high for most interceptions in a game as he throws four picks in the Panthers' 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers. (0:58)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that he will take over defensive playcalling in a staff shakeup that includes firing defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary coach Jeff Imamura.

The changes came less than 24 hours after the Panthers (6-6) lost their fourth straight game, a 24-17 setback at Tampa Bay, to fall deeper into the hole for an NFC wild-card playoff spot.

Rivera took over the playcalling for the defense on Sunday, but he did not fire first-year defensive coordinator Eric Washington, who now will oversee the defensive front seven.

Editor's Picks Panthers in free fall after Cam Newton's four picks lead to loss at Tampa Carolina (6-6) has gone from one of the NFC's best teams to a team in disarray with four straight losses and Ron Rivera's job security being probed.

Washington was Carolina's third defensive coordinator in three years after Steve Wilks (Arizona) and Sean McDermott (Buffalo) got head-coaching positions. The defense ranked 14th in the NFL heading into Sunday's game.

Sam Mills III will coach the defensive line and Rivera will work with Richard Rodgers in the secondary.

"In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward," Rivera said in a statement. "These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work. Ultimately, I'm charged with putting the team in the best position to succeed, and I felt these moves were necessary in order to do that."

Rivera was the defensive coordinator at San Diego prior to being named Carolina's head coach in 2011. He also was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2004 to '06.

The Panthers have struggled to create pressure on the quarterback this season, but with Rivera calling the defensive plays on Sunday they had four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Rivera said after the game he was "helping'' with the playcalling.

"Just a different set of eyes and another perspective,'' he said.

Hoke was in his first season as Carolina's defensive line coach. The former Michigan head coach (2011-14) was the interim head coach at Tennessee in 2017.

Before Sunday's game, CBS Sports cited sources saying new team owner David Tepper was mulling major changes if the team didn't turn its performance around.

Rivera refused to speculate.

"At the end of the day, unless Mr. Tepper says it, I'm not going to address it. OK?" Rivera said. "We can forget about asking me those questions, please."

When asked a few minutes later if he was concerned about his job security, Rivera's voice grew louder.

"I am not going to address that question," he said. "Do not ask that question again, please."