Andy Reid is proud of the way his players and coaching staff have been handling the Kareem Hunt situation over the past few days.

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed running back Charcandrick West, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

West is in line to serve as a backup to Spencer Ware, who carried 14 times and rushed for a touchdown in the Chiefs' 40-33 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Kansas City has had to shuffle its running-back depth chart after waiving previous starter Kareem Hunt following the release of a video that shows the second-year player shoving and kicking a woman during a February altercation.

With Hunt no longer on the team, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the Chiefs' leading rusher Sunday with 52 yards, as four players had carries.

West, who has previously played three seasons for the Chiefs, figures to factor into that mix.

In 43 NFL games, all with Kansas City, West has rushed for seven touchdowns and 999 total yards. He has averaged 3.8 yards per carry.