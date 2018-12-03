TEMPE, Ariz. -- The injuries continue to pile up for the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk and left guard Mike Iupati will be placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Kirk broke his foot and Iupati suffered what's being classified as an MCL injury. That might change, Wilks said, after an MRI.

Kirks' injury, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter, won't be a setback for 2019, Wilks said.

"Very excited about being able to get him back," Wilks said. "Did some great thing. You can see from the game yesterday, really progressing and moving in the right direction. Very disappointed that he's not going to be out there. The same thing with Mike."

Kirk grabbed his foot after the play on which he injured it and then proceeded to stay in the game for a short time before going to the locker room.

"It says a lot about his personality, his character," Wilks said. "He tried to fight through it. He went out there a couple more plays and tried to endure, but the pain was just too much for him."

Iupati, 31, missed two games earlier this season with injuries. He is in the last year of his contract with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals drafted Kirk, a Scottsdale, Arizona, native, in the second round. He leads Arizona with 590 receiving yards on 43 catches and established himself as one of the best rookie receivers in the league. His season ended with the third-most yards and second-most catches among rookie receivers.

His absence leaves a gaping hole for the Cardinals, who have just two wide receivers -- Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald -- with more than 11 catches. It was clear from Wilks' comments Monday that Arizona will miss Kirk.

"Well, number one, just his playmaking ability," Wilks said. "I thought we saw that throughout the year, [whether] it's vertical down the field, [whether] it's on the perimeter as far as the screen game, reverse, and the things you guys don't see is really just his preparation.

"I said it before, this guy's a pro's pro. Being a rookie and the way he prepares, the way he comes in each and every day is very exciting to see. The future is very bright with him."