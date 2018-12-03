COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers released right tackle Joe Barksdale on Monday, a day after he was a late scratch from the team's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers due to personal reasons.

"This is really not a good time to do something like that, but at this point in time we thought it was what's best for Joe, and it was what's best for the Chargers," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday of the move.

Barksdale took to Twitter to thank the Chargers for supporting him.

I just want to take a moment to say thank you to the Chargers organization and all of the true die hard Charger Fans. Since 2015 this team has been my home and my teammates my family. I will truly miss everyone, but look forward to what the future has in store for me. — Joseph Barksdale (@jbdale72) December 3, 2018

The Chargers used the vacant roster spot to sign receiver Dylan Cantrell, a sixth-round selection in this year's draft by the Bolts out of Texas Tech.

Barksdale signed a one-year contract with the Chargers as a free agent in 2015, then a four-year, $22 million extension the following season.

The LSU product started 42 games in his nearly four seasons with the Chargers, mostly at right tackle.

Barksdale, 29, revealed earlier this year he's been dealing with depression, and uses music to cope with his condition.

Barksdale suffered a knee issue earlier this season and had been replaced in the starting lineup at right tackle by second-year pro Sam Tevi.